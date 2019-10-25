St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Person Advisory is in effect for a missing south St. Louis County man.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ronnie McCutchen went missing on Thursday. He was last seen driving a Maroon 2001 Dodge Durango bearing Missouri plates JA5R4R in the area of Lemay Ferry/Telegraph. Police say he is believed to be suicidal and in possession of a handgun.

McCutchen is described as white, 5’5″ in height, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information should dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.