Winchester, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Person Advisory is in effect for a missing west county man.

Police say 42-year-old Heath Blaine Anderson, walked away from his home in Winchester, possibly carrying a length of rope. Anderson’s girlfriend told police that he made suicidal statements. The girlfriend said that he has made threats in the past to harm himself, and she has been able to talk him out of it.

Anderson is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches in height, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, without a shirt.

Anyone with any information should call St. Louis County Police at at 636-529-8210..