Endangered Silver Advisory in Effect for Missing County Man

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Silver Advisory is in effect for a missing St. Louis county man.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 76-year-old Ronald Webb went missing at around 6:30 P.M. Monday.

Webb is identified as a white male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 220 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a denim jacket, white t-shirt and jeans. He could be traveling in a Red 2010 Chevy Equinox with Michigan license plate number DLZ-7305.

Webb recently moved to the St. Louis and is unfamiliar with the area. If you have any information, please contact county police.