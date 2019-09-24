Farmington, MO (KTRS) An endangered silver advisory is in effect for a missing Farmington man.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department issued the advisory for 82-year-old Larry Shelley after he went missing from the 3900 block of Highway 221 in Farmington at around 7:30 PM Monday.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 184 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and gray shirt with a white stripe, jeans, and boots.

He could be traveling in a dark gray 2019 Kia Soul with Missouri Plate number ED8-A6A, last seen heading east on highway 221.

If you have any information, please contact the St. Francois County Sheriff’s department at 573-431-3131.