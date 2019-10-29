Florissant, MO (KTRS) An endangered silver advisory is in effect for a missing Florissant man.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 84-year-old Donald Seay went missing from the 500 block of Elmwood Drive in St. Charles just before 6 P.M. Monday.

Seay is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes – last seen wearing a brown fleece jacket, khaki pants and black shoes. He could be traveling in a tan Mercury Marquis with Missouri License Plate number VC5-RX9.

If you have any information, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department.