Marthasville, MO (KTRS) An endangered silver advisory is in effect for a missing Marthasville woman.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 76-year-old Imogene Prince went missing from the area of Highway 94 and Church Hill Road at around 1 P.M. Monday.

Prince is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 220 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She could be traveling in a black Nissan Sentra with Missouri Plate number HB6-C3H.

If you have any information, please contact the O’Fallon Police Department at 636-240-3200.