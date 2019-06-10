St. Charles, MO (KTRS) An endangered silver advisory is in effect for a missing St. Charles man.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the St. Charles Police Department says 82-year-old Kenneth Dorn went missing following an incident that occurred in the 1500 block of Country Bend Street at around 11 P.M. Saturday.
Dorn is described as a white male, 5 foot 10 inches tall, 185 pounds and walks with a cane. He suffers from dementia and could be driving a 2018 Hyundai Tucson with Missouri Plate number SB6-X0U.
If you have any information, please contact the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.