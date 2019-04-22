Gray Summit, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Silver Advisory is in effect after a man goes missing from the Shaw Nature Reserve.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 89-year-old Joseph John Barbieri went missing following an incident at the park in the 300 block of Pinetum Loop Road in Gray Summit at around 6 P.M. Sunday.

Barbieri is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He suffers from dementia and has poor night time vision. He could be traveling in a white 2011 Honda Accord with Missouri License plate number CF4-U0U.

If you have any information, please contact the Glendale Police Department at 314-965-0000.