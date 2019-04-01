Police report on Monday that Charles Stewart has been found safe.

Earlier Story:

Florissant, MO (KTRS) The Florissant Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing elderly man.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has issued a Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for 72-year-old Charles Stewart, who went missing from 3970 Meadowland Drive in Florissant at around noon on Sunday.

Stewart is described as a black male, 5′ 11″ tall, approximately 216 pounds – last seen wearing a plaid jacket and blue hat. He has diabetes and possible dementia. He could be driving a 2001 Lincoln Town Car with Missouri License plate number FB2-R5E.

If you have any information, please contact Florissant Police at (314) 831-7000.