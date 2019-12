Normandy, MO (KTRS) An endangered silver advisory is in effect for a missing north county man. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 85-year-old Clarence Young went missing from a location near the intersection of North Hills and Forest View Drive in Normandy at around 9 P.M. Monday.

He is described as a black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and roughly 175 pounds. He could be traveling in a dark gray Mercedez-Benz CLK 350.

If you have any information, please contact Normandy Police.