St. Louis, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Silver Advisory is in effect for Rosie Ann Jones.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 80-year-old Jones went missing from the 4500 block of Newberry Terrace at around 10 P.M. Sunday. Jones is described as a black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 125 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white tank top and blue shorts.

If you see her, please contact the St. Louis Police Department at 314-444-0001.