St. Louis, MO (KTRS) An outreach event is planned next week for small, minority-owned and women-owned businesses to participate in the construction of new NGA Western Headquarters.

“Small businesses are vital to completing the Next NGA West project and McCarthy HITT is committed to attracting and working alongside a diverse and inclusive workforce for this multi-year project,” said Jeff Boyer, project director for Next NGA West for McCarthy HITT. “We are committed to helping small businesses succeed and grow through their involvement in this project.”

The Next NGA West project, located on a 97-acre site in the historic St. Louis Place neighborhood at the intersection of Jefferson and Cass avenues, will include a 712,000-square-foot office building, parking structures, visitor control center and other site features.

TIME, DATE, LOCATION & RESERVATIONS

8:30 am until 11:30 am, Tuesday, October 29 at COVO St. Louis, 401 Pine St., 63102.

Advance registration is required and can be made at EventBrite or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/small-business-mbe-wbe-federal-contracting-nga-update-fallwinter-19-20-tickets-76267198243