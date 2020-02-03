Des Moines, (IA) The Iowa caucuses are small local meetings where neighbors and strangers stand up to show their support for a particular candidate, and to persuade others to join them. They’re also the first opportunity for Democrats to express their preferences in what’s been a long and tumultuous primary. Iowa’s 41 pledged national delegates are awarded based on the results. The winner of the caucuses may also get a boost in fundraising, media attention and momentum in the following primaries. A bad performance could also doom a candidate.