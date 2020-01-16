Tel Aviv, Israel (AP) As Egypt marks the 150th anniversary of the Suez Canal’s opening, marine biologists are bemoaning one of the famed waterway’s lesser known legacies — the invasion of hundreds of non-native species. Those species have driven the native marine life toward extinction and altered the delicate Mediterranean ecosystem with potentially devastating consequences. The influx has spiked since Egypt doubled its capacity in 2015 with the opening of the “The New Suez Canal,” raising alarm in Europe and sparking criticism from various countries along the Mediterranean basin. Particularly critical has been neighboring Israel, with which Egypt once battled in war alongside the 193 kilometer-(120-mile)-long canal. Experts say the ecological damage is irreversible.