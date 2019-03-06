Godfrey, IL (KTRS) A metro-east community is in mourning after a firefighter is killed and 3 others injured in a house fire.

According to the Madison County Sheriffs Department, just after 4 PM Tuesday, a call was received for a fire in 4000 block of Culp Lane in Bethalto. Fosterburg Fire Department was dispatched and mutual aid was provided by Bethalto, Cottage Hills, Brighton, Dorsey, and Godfrey Fire Departments.

While fighting the fire, a portion of the home collapsed. 4 firefighters were transported to St. Louis Hospitals: 2 were treated and released, firefighter Luke Warner is in stable condition, and Captain Jacob “Jake” Ringering died as a result of his injuries.

The state fire marshal is investigating.

The Godfrey Fire Protection District is scheduled to hold a press conference at 9 AM Wednesday.