Jefferson City, MO (KTRS) The law enforcement community is honoring officers killed in the line of duty. The names of 4 officers who paid the ultimate price last year have been added to the Missouri Law Enforcement memorial, along with 5 fallen officers from the past – one of whom died 124 years ago.

Officers, families, and friends gathered at the memorial on the north side of the Capitol on Saturday. Those honored included local police officers from around the state, as well as Liquor control Agent Thomas Greer and FBI Special Agent Melissa Morrow. Morrow died last year from brain cancer following search and recovery efforts at the Pentagon after 9/11.

Governor Parson has ordered the Capitol to be illuminated in blue this week in honor of all fallen law enforcement officers.