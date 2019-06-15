Monroe County IL (KTRS) A farmer wrecked his tractor into a Union Pacific train in Monroe County Friday evening. Authorities say the farmer was out planting seeds by Fults Road and Bluff Road near Maeystown when he struck the train. The tractor was thrown into a field and the farmer was killed.

Several surrounding firefighters assisted with the fatal accident. A couple of the box cars crinkled and caught fire but no cars derailed. No other injuries were reported and no word on what caused the farmer to wreck into the train. Accident reconstruction crews remained on the scene overnight.

By Glenn Fuselier

Photo Credit: Republic Times / Fox2