Fears that a deadly shooting at a Jewish market in Jersey City, New Jersey, was an anti-Semitic attack are mounting, with authorities recounting how a man and woman deliberately pulled up to the place in a rental van with at least one rifle and got out firing. Six people in all were killed on Tuesday _ the attackers, a police officer and three people who were in the store. State and federal law enforcement officials warn they have not established the motive. But a law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity tells The Associated Press that investigators are looking into possible connections between the attackers and the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, some of whose members have railed against whites and Jews.