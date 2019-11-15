St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Nearly 200 fugitives wanted for violent offenses are off the streets as a result of a federal operation.

During a Thursday morning news conference in downtown St. Louis, members of federal, state, and local law enforcement announced that 162 suspects were arrested in the St. Louis-area through Operation Triple Beam.

“This joint operation had the added effect of strengthening the relationship among our local, state and federal law enforcement counterparts,” said U.S. Marshal John Jordan of the Eastern District of Missouri. “The U.S. Marshals provided multiple resources to include manpower, funds and essential equipment to assist local, state and federal partners in this operation.”

Jordan added that 16 of the St. Louis-area arrests were connected to homicides. Sixty-nine suspected gang members were arrested, 40 firearms were seized and nearly 10 pounds of illegal drugs were confiscated.

This operation spanned 3 months in the St. Louis-area.