The Ferguson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery this morning at Great Southern Bank in the 10-thousand 300 block of W. Florissant Ave. The suspect passed a note to the bank teller and demanded money. The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival. We have the photo on our KTRS.com website, anyone who can provide any additional information about this robbery is urged to contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.