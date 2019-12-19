Ferguson, MO (AP) A 10-year-old Ferguson boy who was pulled from a city pond by two police officers has died. The officers pulled the unconscious boy from the pool Tuesday at January-Wabash Memorial Park in Ferguson. Police Chief Jason Armstrong says the boy died Wednesday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the child was underwater for several minutes before the officers found him. The two officers who pulled him from the pool were treated for hypothermia. The pool was closed for the season and it’s not clear why the child entered the complex. It is enclosed by a 6-foot-high fence with a locked gate.