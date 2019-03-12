Calverton Park, MO (KTRS) A Ferguson man is charged in the shooting death of a north county woman.

According to the Major Case Squad, Calverton Park police responded to a welfare check call in the 40 block of Grether Avenue early Sunday morning and found the body of 23-year-old Demetria Howard with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Major Case Squad was activated, and identified 24-year-old Perry Green of Ferguson as person of interest. Green confessed to his involvement, and was charged with 1st degree murder and armed criminal action.

He is being held on $500,000 cash only bond.