(KTRS) The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon near Barnhart in Jefferson County. 34-year old Morgan A. Martin of Festus, Missouri was riding a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on U.S. 61, when a car heading southbound attempted to make a left-hand turn and turned directly into the path of Martin. Martin later died at Mercy Hospital South in south St. Louis County. The driver of the car was not injured.