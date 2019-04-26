St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Downtown St. Louis has a new grocery store. On Thursday, Chris Goodson opened his second Fields Foods location on 18th Street and Washington Avenue in the Monogram Building, which houses a luxury apartment complex.

Goodson said his new downtown location is a one-stop-shop for grocery shopping needs and aims to provide everything shoppers want at affordable prices. Fields Foods Downtown will offer a wide selection of products that are pesticide-free, organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and natural. Many products offered at Fields Foods come from small and mid-sized farmers and local vendors within 300 miles of St. Louis.

Goodson added that this location brings convenience to tenants of the Monogram Building, “Residents can come down and literally shop in their pajamas because you can come down the elevator and swipe a card and come in a back door from the lobby, so it’s really exciting.”

Although Schnucks Markets has a downtown location on North 9th Street, downtown has long been considered a food desert. Goodson said that is one of the reasons he chose downtown for his expansion.

“Downtown west is starting to get very dense and they don’t have that service right in that one, two, three, four block area that we will be able to provide.” Goodson explained.

Goodson opened his first Fields Food location in Lafayette Square in 2014. He said the new location will provide 30 plus jobs. The expansion doesn’t stop in downtown St. Louis this year. Goodson plans to open two more locations.

“We’re opening up a third store here in the next month over on Euclid and Delmar. Same exact concept. It’s in a food desert with residents up top and the grocery down below.” Goodson said.

A fourth location is planned at the end of the summer in St. Louis’ Dogtown neighborhood.

Goodson said all four locations will provide about 150 jobs.

More information about Fields Foods is available online at http://fieldsfoods.com/