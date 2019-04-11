St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Five special assistant U.S. Attorneys for the St. Louis region were sworn in on Thursday through the Safer Streets Initiative.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt said the focus of this team will be to prosecute violent crimes.

“Tackling a problem as large and widespread as violent crime takes constant action and discussion. With the swearing in of these five talented Special Assistant U.S. Attorney’s and continuing our work with U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen and his talented team, I’m reminding Missourians that I’m not backing down from fighting violent crime,” said Schmitt.

“When I was appointed U.S. Attorney, violent crime was our most pressing problem,” said U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen. “We have and continue to dedicate the resources necessary to combat violent crime and prosecute those committing violence in our community. We appreciate the additional support of the Missouri Attorney General and his office in these efforts, and we look forward to working closely with these dedicated attorneys.”

“From my experience in prosecuting crime in St. Louis, I’ve seen first-hand the scope of the issue of violent crime and the impact it has on the community,” said Jennifer Szczucinski, one of five newly minted Special Assistant United States Attorneys.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work I’ve been able to do with the Attorney General’s Office, and I welcome this new opportunity to work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to continue to work towards safer streets.” Szczucinski added.

Earlier this week, St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley said he wanted the National Guard to be deployed to north St. Louis to combat the violent crime.

“I think Alderman Bosley has rightly pointed out that we need to do something. As far calling in the National Guard, I’ll leave that to the Governor.” Schmitt said.

The unofficial murder count for city of St. Louis is 36 for the year.

The five Special Assistant United States Attorneys, who were sworn in by Honorable Rodney Sippel, Chief Judge of the United States District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, are Katharine Dolin, Gregory Goodwin, Jennifer Szczucinski, Natalie Warner, and Jordan Williams.

Back in January, Schmitt announced the Safer Streets Initiative, which is a cooperative effort with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.