St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Heavy rain is here, and expected to stick around. According to the National Weather Service, a Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from 6 A.M. Friday until Noon Saturday.

Forecasters expect 2-to-4 inches of rain in the area, with the heaviest rain Friday night into Saturday morning. You are advised to avoid driving in areas prone to flash flooding. Area rivers are expected to experience minor flooding into early next week.

Rain is expected to transition into wet snow late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, with accumulations expected to be around an inch.