St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A flash flood watch is in effect. The National Weather Service says some areas could see 2 – 4 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible.

Flood waters temporarily closed both directions of Highway 141 at I-44 Wednesday night, leaving multiple vehicles stranded. No injuries were reported.

Ameren says that as of 1:30 A.M., 795 customers in Illinois and 1,616 customers in Missouri were without power.