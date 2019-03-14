St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The Federal Aviation Administration is grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft in the U.S. related to the recent crash in Ethiopia.

Southwest Airlines is the only carrier that operates the 737 Max aircraft at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. In recent weeks, Southwest has operated about five departures and five arrivals on its M-F daily schedule.

The emergency grounding of the 737 Max is expected to result in cancellations of some flights this week. The longer impact of flights in and out of St. Louis is unknown.

Travelers are advised to stay connected with Southwest Airlines for the latest information on upcoming flights.