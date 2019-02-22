Jefferson City, MO (KTRS) Former Governor Eric Greitens has been subpoenaed to give a deposition in a Sunshine Law case.

The subpoena was at the request of Elad Gross, who is seeking a run for Missouri Attorney General in 2020. He filed the lawsuit against the Governor Mike Parson’s Office in October.

The newest subpoena in the case asks for Greitens to produce “any and all communications, recordings, calendars, notes and/or other documents involving (Greitens), campaign donors, state employees, consultants, and/or others and the use of dark money, anonymous campaign donations, plans or processes to conceal public records, and/or nonprofit organizations for political purposes.”

Greitens is scheduled to give a deposition on March 13..