ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former FBI agent who was involved in the criminal investigation of former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has been indicted as part of a perjury investigation.

William Tisaby turned himself in Monday, on the same day that an indictment against him was unsealed. He is charged with seven felonies stemming from allegations that he lied during a deposition.

Tisaby was hired last year by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to investigate allegations that Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman and threatened to share it if she exposed their affair in 2015, a year before the Republican was elected governor. The criminal charge against Greitens was eventually dropped but he resigned in June.

Tisaby’s attorney, Jermaine Wooten, didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.