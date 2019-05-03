St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges. Stenger entered that plea in federal court Friday morning on all three counts of the federal indictment – bribery, mail fraud, and theft of honest services. The charges stem from providing political favors in exchange for campaign donations.

Following the hearing, Stenger’s defense attorney Scott Rosenblum gave a brief statement outside of the Thomas F. Eagleton Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.

“Obviously this has been a very difficult day for Steve and his family. On the other side, Steve has many, many this for which he’s very proud, especially as his role as a private lawyer, the many individuals he has helped.” Rosenblum said.

Stenger surrendered his law license and resigned on Monday.

“He completely has accepted responsibility for his mistakes and lapses in judgment and conduct while in office as County Executive.” Rosenblum added.

Stenger stood along side Rosenblum as he spoke to the media, but declined to comment.

Rosenblum would not comment whether or not Stenger was cooperating with the investigation as part of the plea agreement, nor would Assistant US Attorney Hal Goldsmith, citing an ongoing investigation.

As part of the plea agreement, Stenger will not face any further prosecution in the case.

Each count carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison. However, through federal sentencing guidelines, it’s likely that Stenger will receive a sentence of three to four years behind bars.

Stenger is scheduled to be sentenced on August 9, 2019.