Nassau, Bahamas (KTRS) The founder of a St. Louis energy company is one of seven people killed in a helicopter crash Thursday in the Bahamas.

Billionaire Chris Cline, founder of Foresight Energy, was among the deceased in an accident that occurred in the waters off Walkers Cay.

Cline resigned from Foresight’s board back in 2017, but retained a 27 percent stake in the company. At it’s peak, Foresight was valued at more than $2.6 billion.

Cline was best known for reviving Illinois’ mining industry. He would have turned 61 Friday.

