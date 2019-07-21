St. Louis County, MO (KTRS Police are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was shot during a gathering with other teens in north St. Louis County.

Police say Ien Coleman was found dead Saturday morning after police were called to the apartment in Riverview. The victim lived in St. Louis.

Police have identified a juvenile boy as a person of interest in the shooting, but he hadn’t been taken into custody as of Sunday morning.

Police said the victim and his suspected shooter knew each other.