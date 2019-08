St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A Franklin County man is charged with attempted enticement of a minor and soliciting child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, 57-year-old Patrick Estes is now in custody after being indicted yesterday by a federal grand jury. Estes is a registered sex offender having been previously convicted for sexual offenses against minors.

If you have any information about other possible victims, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s office.