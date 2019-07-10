Gray Summit, MO (KTRS) An employee at a Franklin County restaurant tests positive Hepatitis A, prompting mass vaccinations.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the employee works at Roadhouse 100 in the 2700 block of highway 100 in Gray Summit. They say that while it’s uncommon for restaurant patrons to become infected with hepatitis A, anyone who consumed food or drink at the restaurant from June 26th – July 5th should get the vaccination.

The Franklin County Health Department is providing the vaccinations at no cost for restaurant patrons from 11 A.M. – 5 P.M. Wednesday and Thursday at 414 East Main Street in Union.