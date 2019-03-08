Godfrey, IL (KTRS) Funeral arrangements are set for the Godfrey firefighter killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

Captain Jake Ringering will be laid to rest Tuesday at 10 AM. Visitation is set for Monday from 2 PM to 8 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, with a tribute planned for 6 PM.

Captain Ringering died Tuesday night from injuries sustained while working a house fire earlier in the day. He is survived by his wife and 3 children.

Firefighters from departments on both sides of the river have been staffing the 2 Godfrey firehouses while arrangements were being made, and will continue to do so until services have concluded.

Funds to benefit the families of Captain Ringering and injured firefighter Luke Warner have been set up at the Carrollton Bank in Alton.