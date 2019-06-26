St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Funeral arrangements for an area police officer killed in the line of duty are set.
Visitation will be from noon until 6 P.M. Sunday at Hoffmeister in St. Louis. The funeral is set for 10 A.M.Monday at the Cathedral Basilica, followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery.
Officer Michael Langsdorf, who was shot Sunday in Wellston, was a 40-year-old father of two.
Prosecutors charged 26-year-old Bonette Meeks with first-degree murder and other crimes. Meeks is jailed without bond.