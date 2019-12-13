General Motors says it is investing $1.5 billion in truck production at a suburban St. Louis plant. GM President Mark Reuss joined Missouri elected officials on Friday to announce the Wentzville plant expansion. Gov. Mike Parson says GM is promising to keep roughly 4,000 jobs at the site. The company has 4,300 workers and any losses will come through attrition. The announcement comes less than two months after GM workers nationwide ended a contentious 40-day strike with an agreement that included a commitment by GM to invest in Wentzville to produce the next generation of GM’s midsize pickup trucks.