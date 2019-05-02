Jefferson City, MO – General Motors officials are expected to meet with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson Thursday to discuss a $1 billion expansion project at the company’s Wentzville assembly plant.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting that although details of the expansion are unclear, GM is expected to request a package of incentives from the state to help pay for job training and retooling at the light truck and van manufacturing facility in St. Charles County. GM, which employs more than 3,500 workers at the facility, has operated at the site since 1983.

It has a payroll of about $236 million with a median wage of $81,000.