St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Missouri Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to do an aerial assessment of the flooding Wednesday morning, followed by a briefing at the St. Charles Emergency Operations Center.

Flood waters are continuing to breech levees all around the metro-area. On the Missouri side, the Elm Point and Sandfort Creek Levees in St. Charles county have been overrun.

Meanwhile in Illinois, a levee break on Chouteau Island is keeping a mandatory water conservation order in effect. Calhoun and Jersey counties are sandbagging the Nutwood Levee on the Illinois River – which is at risk of failing.

With more rain in the forecast, the National Weather Service says that water levels could continue to rise in many places.