Jefferson City, MO (KTRS) Governor Mike Parson is urging Missourians to use caution around floodwater as Missouri River levels near cresting at major flood stage in some Missouri communities.

The Governor cautions that despite Missouri River crests this week, flooding will remain a hazard well into the spring because of a combination of additional snow melt from the north and the already saturated ground.

The State Emergency Operations Center is operating at Level 4, enhanced monitoring.

Missourians should be careful around flooded areas and understand the risks floodwater poses. Standing water can carry infectious diseases and hide other hazards, including road damage, glass, and sewage. Storm drains can create an extremely dangerous situation for anyone caught in the current.