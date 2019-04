Jefferson City, MO (KTRS) Governor Mike Parson is calling for a special election to fill 2 vacancies in the Missouri House.

Parson made the announcement Monday, after Jean Evans resigned to become the Executive Director of the Missouri Republican Party, and Scott Fitzpatrick was appointed to State Treasurer.

The special election will take place on November 5th in the 158th District, which includes Barry, Lawrence, and Stone Counties, as well as the 99th district in West St. Louis County.