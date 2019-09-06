St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Governor Mike Parson is pledging more resources to help combat gun violence in the city of St. Louis.

The Governor met with St. Louis clergy members on Thursday to discuss the issue.Parson said he would seek funding to curb violence and address long-term solutions such as education and job training. He said state troopers will patrol St. Louis highways to help free up police.

Parson said he plans to have troopers deployed to the city within 30 days.

St. Louis City leaders want a change in the state’s gun law to allow cities to create their own gun laws. Earlier this week the Governor met with the Missouri Black Legislative Caucus, where he denied their request to include a gun bill in next week’s special session.