Deep Fried Onion Balls with Cajun Ranch Sauce

Cook time: 5 Min Prep time: 25 Min

Onion broilers are like pearl onions, but a little bigger! Found in the produce section labeled “onion broilers.”

Ingredients:

8 oz sour cream

1 small packet Hidden Valley Ranch

5 Tbsp cajun seasoning, divided

4 1/2 Tbsp cayenne pepper, divided

2 cups self-rising flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 egg

1 cup milk, add more if needed

2 bags onion boilers, peeled

1 bottle canola oil

Directions:

1. Preheat deep fryer to 400 degrees.

2. In a medium bowl add the sour cream, ranch packet, 1 tablespoon of the Cajun seasoning, and 1/2 teaspoon of the cayenne pepper. Mix well. Chill while onion boilers cook.

3. In a medium bowl add the flour, egg, and milk. Mix well.

4. Add 4 tablespoons of Cajun seasoning to the batter.

5. Add 4 tablespoons of the cayenne pepper to the batter.

6. Add the salt and black pepper to the batter. Mix well.

7. Take each onion boiler and coat with the batter. Deep fry for 1-2 minutes.

8. Drain on paper towel.

9. Enjoy with Cajun sauce!

White Castle Cheeseburger Dip

2 lbs of hamburger browned (add a chopped onion to it, because we like a lots of onion but if you don’t, omit it)

1 can of golden cream of mushroom soup

1 envelope of dry onion soup mix

3 lbs of Velvetta cheese (1 and a half boxes)

salt and pepper to taste

Brown the hamburger in a skillet and add chopped onion if desired. Add salt and pepper. Put mixture in a crock pot and stir in mushroom soup and dry soup mix. Cut cheese into smaller chunks and add it to the mixture. Stir, cover, and set on low for several hours until cheese is melted and the mixture is warm throughout.

You can serve this on nacho chips but it’s better on small dollar roll sized buns or Hawaiian Buns.