Washington D.C. (KTRS) U.S. Senator from Missouri Josh Hawley is calling out tech-giant Google for it’s role in the spread of misinformation during pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Google’s CEO, Hawley expresses his concern after the company mistranslated the phrase, “I am sad to see Hong Kong become part of China”, to “I am happy to see Hong Kong become part of China.”

Hawley went on to say, “Given Google’s close relationship with Beijing and financial incentive to remain close to that authoritarian government, I remain concerned that Google may have been negligent.”