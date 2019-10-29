St. Louis, MO (KTRS/AP) A hearing is underway to decide the fate of Missouri’s only ab ortion clinic.

The state’s Administrative Hearing Commission began hearing arguments on (Monday) over whether Planned Parenthood can keep its abortion license.

At issue is the state health department’s effort to revoke the license for Planned Parenthood’s clinic in St. Louis.

The state has said that part of the reason it is seeking to remove the license is a series of “failed abortions.” Assistant Attorney General John Sauer outlined details of those cases. In one, he said, a woman had to undergo up to five procedures over four days to complete the abortion. In another, a woman bled heavily after doctors failed to recognize a condition that put her at higher than normal risk.

Sauer cited a third incident where a woman had an abortion but later had to return for a second one because the doctor missed that she was pregnant with twins. Donna Harrison, an OBGYN called as an expert witness by the state who reviewed the records, said there was no indication that adequate follow-up exams were done on the patient.

Planned Parenthood’s attorney, Chuck Hatfield, played a video deposition of William Koebel, director of the section of the health department responsible for abortion clinic licensing, who was asked if the facility was deemed unsafe. “Not that I recall,” Koebel said.

Hatfield said that after a March inspection, the health department “moved the goal line” in an effort to take away the clinic’s license.

Koebel said an inspection on March 11-13 discovered that no complication reports had been filed for a woman who had to undergo multiple procedures before her abortion was complete.

That incident prompted Koebel to request records of all incidents of women who had to undergo multiple abortion procedures. Four women were found. Details of the fourth were not outlined Monday.

Planned Parenthood officials said at the hearing that the state cherry-picked four difficult cases out of thousands of successful abortions.

Missouri would become the first state since 1974, the year after the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, without a functioning abortion clinic if the license revocation is allowed.

Meanwhile, a peaceful demonstration was held outside of Planned Parenthood by abortion opponents.

The hearing is expected to last five days and a ruling isn’t expected until February.