St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as a result of high winds.

Ameren reports that power was knocked our for 30,000 customers in Missouri and 5,000 in Illinois as of Sunday morning. WInd gusts of up to 50 mph toppled trees and power lines. No serious injuries were reported.

Crews are working to restore power. For more information on power restoration, visit www.ameren.com