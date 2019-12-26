Barnhart, MO (KTRS) The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle accident in Jefferson County that leaves a Desoto man dead.

It happened shortly before 2:30 P.M. Wednesday on I-55 near Route M in Barnhart. That’s where 48-year-old Leon Barnett was riding his motorcycle and was hit from behind by an SUV. He was thrown from the bike and died at the scene. The northbound lanes were closed for almost 3 hours so police could investigate.

The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.