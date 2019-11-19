The victim of last week’s hit and run in Wentzville was actually struck by a snow plow belonging to the St. Charles County Highway Department. The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has declined to file charges against the driver. According to Detective Sean Rosner, a spokesman for the Wentzville Police Department, the accident happened Monday, November 11 in the 2500 block of Pitman Road. First responders arrived at the scene and found the pedestrian, identified as Nadia Nascimento. She was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The plow driver was apparently unaware he had struck anyone. Police and prosecutors believe this was a tragic accident.