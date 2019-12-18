House Democrats have overwhelmingly approved the rules for debate as they head toward historic votes to impeach President Donald Trump. The vote on the rules was 228-197, with just two defections from Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Democratic ranks, an early indication of how the votes will eventually fall on the articles of impeachment. The House is spending all day Wednesday arguing about the charges Trump faces and the legitimacy of the probe that brought Congress and the nation to this point. Trump is accused of abusing his presidential power and obstructing Congress. Republicans say the Democrats are just trying to evict a president they couldn’t beat at the ballot box.